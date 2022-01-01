Brisket in Palmyra
Palmyra restaurants that serve brisket
Wahoo BBQ NEW
10 Centre Court, Palmyra
|Brisket Wrap
|$12.00
Sliced brisket, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, white lightening sauce
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.50
Low and Slow smoked brisket served on a potato bun
|Brisket Chili
|$6.00
Served with nacho chips, salsa, and sour cream
BBQ
Vision BBQ
249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville
|1/2 Pound Brisket
|$10.00
1/2 Pound of House Smoked Brisket Sliced to Order, choice of sauce
|Brisket Burnt End Plate with Two Sides
|$14.00
Cubes of brisket Point Slow cooked in our Red Sauce to perfection
|6oz Brisket Plate with Two Sides
|$13.00
6oz of House Smoked Brisket, Sliced to Order served with two sides