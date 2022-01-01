Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Palmyra

Palmyra restaurants
Palmyra restaurants that serve brisket

Wahoo BBQ NEW

10 Centre Court, Palmyra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Wrap$12.00
Sliced brisket, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, white lightening sauce
Brisket Sandwich$11.50
Low and Slow smoked brisket served on a potato bun
Brisket Chili$6.00
Served with nacho chips, salsa, and sour cream
More about Wahoo BBQ NEW
BBQ

Vision BBQ

249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pound Brisket$10.00
1/2 Pound of House Smoked Brisket Sliced to Order, choice of sauce
Brisket Burnt End Plate with Two Sides$14.00
Cubes of brisket Point Slow cooked in our Red Sauce to perfection
6oz Brisket Plate with Two Sides$13.00
6oz of House Smoked Brisket, Sliced to Order served with two sides
More about Vision BBQ

