Cake in
Palmyra
/
Palmyra
/
Cake
Palmyra restaurants that serve cake
Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra
No reviews yet
Gourmet Chocolate Layer Cake
$6.34
More about Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
BBQ
Vision BBQ
249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
Candied Cherry Cheese Cake
$6.00
Gluten Free
More about Vision BBQ
