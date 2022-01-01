Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Palmyra

Palmyra restaurants
Palmyra restaurants that serve chili

Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court

10 Centre Court, Palmyra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Brisket Chili$6.00
Served with nacho chips, salsa, and sour cream
More about Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court
Vision BBQ image

BBQ

Vision BBQ

249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Chili$10.00
Shredded Brisket slow cooked with onions, peppers, hominy, topped with poblano sour cream, pickled red onions and jalapeños
Gabi's Brisket Chili Family Meal$40.00
1 Quart of Gabi's Pulled Brisket Chili with onions, peppers, hominy. Served with two 1Lb Sides, 4 Corn Muffins, sides of pickled onion, jalapeños, and poblano sour cream, add an extra pint for $10
More about Vision BBQ

