Chili in Palmyra
Palmyra restaurants that serve chili
More about Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court
Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court
10 Centre Court, Palmyra
|Brisket Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
|Brisket Chili
|$6.00
Served with nacho chips, salsa, and sour cream
More about Vision BBQ
BBQ
Vision BBQ
249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville
|Brisket Chili
|$10.00
Shredded Brisket slow cooked with onions, peppers, hominy, topped with poblano sour cream, pickled red onions and jalapeños
|Gabi's Brisket Chili Family Meal
|$40.00
1 Quart of Gabi's Pulled Brisket Chili with onions, peppers, hominy. Served with two 1Lb Sides, 4 Corn Muffins, sides of pickled onion, jalapeños, and poblano sour cream, add an extra pint for $10