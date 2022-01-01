Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Palmyra
/
Palmyra
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Palmyra restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Wahoo BBQ NEW
10 Centre Court, Palmyra
No reviews yet
Grandmas Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.00
2 cookies
More about Wahoo BBQ NEW
BBQ
Vision BBQ
249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie!
More about Vision BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Palmyra
Collard Greens
Chicken Salad
Cheese Fries
Brisket
Cookies
Muffins
Chicken Tenders
More near Palmyra to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(557 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston