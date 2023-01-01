Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Palmyra

Palmyra restaurants
Palmyra restaurants that serve pies

Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro

265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra

Spaghetti Pie FMD$30.00
A creamy Spaghetti base, topped with layers of cheese, meat sauce, and more cheese melted on top!
It's tangy, savory and makes great leftovers!
*egg, dairy, meat, gluten
Italian Cottage Pie$30.00
A savory twist on this classic comfort food, made with Ground Beef, Veggies, Roasted Red Pepper and topped with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes.
Comes with 2 mini house-made bread loaves.
Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court

10 Centre Court, Palmyra

S'mores Pie$6.00
Graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate ganache, topped with flame roasted marshmallows
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped peanut butter layered with milk chocolate and a chocolate drizzle
