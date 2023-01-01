Pies in Palmyra
Palmyra restaurants that serve pies
More about Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109, Palmyra
|Spaghetti Pie FMD
|$30.00
A creamy Spaghetti base, topped with layers of cheese, meat sauce, and more cheese melted on top!
It's tangy, savory and makes great leftovers!
*egg, dairy, meat, gluten
|Italian Cottage Pie
|$30.00
A savory twist on this classic comfort food, made with Ground Beef, Veggies, Roasted Red Pepper and topped with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes.
Comes with 2 mini house-made bread loaves.
More about Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court
Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court
10 Centre Court, Palmyra
|S'mores Pie
|$6.00
Graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate ganache, topped with flame roasted marshmallows
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped peanut butter layered with milk chocolate and a chocolate drizzle