Palo Alto American restaurants you'll love

Gott's Roadside
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Hamburger
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Fries
|$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
The Old Pro
The Old Pro
541 Ramona st, Palo Alto
|Crispy Calamari & Prawns
|$14.95
crispy, cherry peppers, side garlic & caper aioli
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.95
side thai chili sauce
ADD Bacon $2.95
|Old Pro Wings 2lbs
|$19.95
Old Pro's famous crispy wings served with crudité & blue cheese dip
Choose 1-2 your style:
- Plain, - Garlic & Parmesan, - BBQ, - Honey BBQ, - Traditional Buffalo, - Honey Buffalo, Thai Chili, - Korean BBQ, - Mango & Habanero
Local Union 271
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Vegan Lemongrass Curry
|$17.95
local vegetables | tri-colored carrots | broccoli | brown rice
*Vegan & Gluten Free
|CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup
|$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
|BOWL Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup
|$12.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
Protégé
Protégé
250 South California Avenue, Palo Alto
|February 24th-27th Meal Kit (Serves 1)
|$60.00
This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.
|Spanish Octopus (GF)
|$26.00
Artichoke | Panisse | Romesco | Olive Tapenade
|Charred Caulini Salad (GF)
|$19.00
Pine Nuts | Pepperoncini | Coppa | Chèvre
Nola Restaurant and Bar
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Warm Cornbread
|$5.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
|Firecracker Cajun Pasta
|$15.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot
Vino Locale
Vino Locale
431 Kipling St., Palo Alto
|Baked Sour Cherry Brie
|$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
|Chicken Sausage & Kraut
|$15.00
4 skewers of chicken sausage served with organic sauerkraut
|Roasted Salmon Entree
|$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce