Palo Alto American restaurants you'll love

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Palo Alto

Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Fries$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
More about Gott's Roadside
The Old Pro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Old Pro

541 Ramona st, Palo Alto

Avg 3.8 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Calamari & Prawns$14.95
crispy, cherry peppers, side garlic & caper aioli
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.95
side thai chili sauce
ADD Bacon $2.95
Old Pro Wings 2lbs$19.95
Old Pro's famous crispy wings served with crudité & blue cheese dip
Choose 1-2 your style:
- Plain, - Garlic & Parmesan, - BBQ, - Honey BBQ, - Traditional Buffalo, - Honey Buffalo, Thai Chili, - Korean BBQ, - Mango & Habanero
More about The Old Pro
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Lemongrass Curry$17.95
local vegetables | tri-colored carrots | broccoli | brown rice
*Vegan & Gluten Free
CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
BOWL Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup$12.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
More about Local Union 271
Protégé image

 

Protégé

250 South California Avenue, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
February 24th-27th Meal Kit (Serves 1)$60.00
This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.
Spanish Octopus (GF)$26.00
Artichoke | Panisse | Romesco | Olive Tapenade
Charred Caulini Salad (GF)$19.00
Pine Nuts | Pepperoncini | Coppa | Chèvre
More about Protégé
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Warm Cornbread$5.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
Firecracker Cajun Pasta$15.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread
Spicy Jambalaya$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Vino Locale image

TAPAS

Vino Locale

431 Kipling St., Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Sour Cherry Brie$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
Chicken Sausage & Kraut$15.00
4 skewers of chicken sausage served with organic sauerkraut
Roasted Salmon Entree$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce
More about Vino Locale

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Cake

Salmon

Curry

Roti

Sliders

Naan

Risotto

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston