Palo Alto bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Palo Alto
More about ROOH
ROOH
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Chicken Malai Tikka
|$18.00
Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Pistachio Dukkah
|Sweet Potato Chaat
|$16.00
KALE TEMPURA, TAMARIND CHUTNEY, CUMIN YOGHURT, MINT
|Avocado Bhel
|$16.00
Green Chickpea, Puffed Black Rice, Togarashi, Radish (vg)
More about The Old Pro
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Old Pro
541 Ramona st, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari & Prawns
|$14.95
crispy, cherry peppers, side garlic & caper aioli
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.95
side thai chili sauce
ADD Bacon $2.95
|Old Pro Wings 2lbs
|$19.95
Old Pro's famous crispy wings served with crudité & blue cheese dip
Choose 1-2 your style:
- Plain, - Garlic & Parmesan, - BBQ, - Honey BBQ, - Traditional Buffalo, - Honey Buffalo, Thai Chili, - Korean BBQ, - Mango & Habanero
More about Local Union 271
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Vegan Lemongrass Curry
|$17.95
local vegetables | tri-colored carrots | broccoli | brown rice
*Vegan & Gluten Free
|CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup
|$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
|BOWL Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup
|$12.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
More about Protégé
Protégé
250 South California Avenue, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|February 24th-27th Meal Kit (Serves 1)
|$60.00
This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.
|Spanish Octopus (GF)
|$26.00
Artichoke | Panisse | Romesco | Olive Tapenade
|Charred Caulini Salad (GF)
|$19.00
Pine Nuts | Pepperoncini | Coppa | Chèvre
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Warm Cornbread
|$5.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
|Firecracker Cajun Pasta
|$15.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot
More about La Bodeguita del Medio
SANDWICHES
La Bodeguita del Medio
463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Tierra y Mar
|$29.40
marinated skirt steak, coconut crusted shrimp, sofrito mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, avocado-cilantro pesto (no nuts)
|Crab Cakes
|$16.40
blue crab, jo#1 seasoning...classic 'terrapin' recipe, roasted corn salsa, avocado-cilantro pesto, sofrito sauce
|Pork Masitas
|$24.60
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
More about Vino Locale
TAPAS
Vino Locale
431 Kipling St., Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Baked Sour Cherry Brie
|$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
|Chicken Sausage & Kraut
|$15.00
4 skewers of chicken sausage served with organic sauerkraut
|Roasted Salmon Entree
|$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce
More about Ettan
Ettan
518 Bryant St., Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Maa Ki Dal
|$24.00
Black lentils slow cooked with house made butter served with naan. Vegetarian.
|Jack Vada Pav (2 pc)
|$14.00
Jackfruit Slider, Chutney powder, Ghee and mint relish. Vegetarian
|Butter Chicken
|$27.00
Chicken thighs served with smoked Makhani sauce, served with buttered naan. Contains Nuts
More about SliderBar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SliderBar
324 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
|$14.99
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
|3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
|$19.99
3 Regular Sliders + Chips
|Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)
|$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.
More about Calave
SMOKED SALMON
Calave
299 S California Ave #115, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Opening Statement
|$14.00
Fords Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Kina L'Aero d'Or Liqueur, Lemon Juice
|ARTICHOKE DIP
|$15.00
Marinated artichoke hears, fresh spinach, creme fraiche and mediterranean hers served with sliced french bread