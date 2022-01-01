Palo Alto breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Palo Alto
ROOH
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
Popular items
Chicken Malai Tikka
$18.00
Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Pistachio Dukkah
Sweet Potato Chaat
$16.00
KALE TEMPURA, TAMARIND CHUTNEY, CUMIN YOGHURT, MINT
Avocado Bhel
$16.00
Green Chickpea, Puffed Black Rice, Togarashi, Radish (vg)
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
Popular items
BYO Omelette
$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
Buttermilk Pancake (2)
$8.50
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Hash Brown Skillet
$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
Killiney Kopitiam
552 Waverley St, Palo Alto
Popular items
Kaya Toast with Butter
$4.00
Traditional homemade Kaya Jam with butter, served on toasted Pullman Bread
Hainanese Chicken Rice Set
$15.00
Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce
Chicken Satay (5pcs)
$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce