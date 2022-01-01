Palo Alto burger restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
|Fries
|$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Kirk's SteakBurgers
75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
|SteakBurger (1/3#)
|$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
|Big Kirk (1/2#)
|$11.99
1/2 # burger served on our steakroll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SliderBar
324 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST
|$59.99
8 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
|Bravacado Slider(Chicken)
|$6.99
Fresh all natural ground chicken & garlic patty, fresh avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce on an artisan multi-grain bun.
|Super Crispy Fries
|$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!