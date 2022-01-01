Palo Alto burger restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try burger restaurants in Palo Alto

Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Fries$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Kirk's SteakBurgers image

 

Kirk's SteakBurgers

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
SteakBurger (1/3#)$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
Big Kirk (1/2#)$11.99
1/2 # burger served on our steakroll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers
SliderBar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SliderBar

324 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST$59.99
8 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
Bravacado Slider(Chicken)$6.99
Fresh all natural ground chicken & garlic patty, fresh avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce on an artisan multi-grain bun.
Super Crispy Fries$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!
More about SliderBar

