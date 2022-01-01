Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Palo Alto sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Palo Alto

Kirk's SteakBurgers image

 

Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
Burger Bowl$8.99
char-grilled burger patty, romaine, chopped tomato, pickle, red onion, shredded cheese with a side or our grillsauce
SteakBurger (1/3#)$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto
La Baguette image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Florentine$13.00
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
Ham & Swiss Parisian$12.00
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a freshly baked baguette.
Butter Croissant$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
Sprout Cafe image

 

Sprout Cafe

168 University Avenue, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sprout Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Chili

Cake

Salmon

Pudding

Cookies

Bread Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston