Palo Alto sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Palo Alto
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto
Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto
75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
|Burger Bowl
|$8.99
char-grilled burger patty, romaine, chopped tomato, pickle, red onion, shredded cheese with a side or our grillsauce
|SteakBurger (1/3#)
|$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Florentine
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
|Ham & Swiss Parisian
|$12.00
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a freshly baked baguette.
|Butter Croissant
|$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.