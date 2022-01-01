Palo Alto pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Palo Alto

Terun Pizza - Palo Alto image

 

Terun Pizza - Palo Alto

448 S California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SCHIACCIATA$21.00
Prosciutto San Daniele 24mo, burrata, olive oil
TERUN$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, cured spicy sausage
FAVA BEAN & BROCCOLI RABE$18.00
peperoncino calabrese, garlic, Grana Padana, olive oil, crostini
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Pizzeria Delfina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Insalata Tricolore$13.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
Kid's Pasta$7.00
Penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
More about Pizzeria Delfina
State of Mind Slice House image

PIZZA

State of Mind Slice House

3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pub Greens$7.00
greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, watermelon radish
Garlic Knots$5.50
An order of 4 of our house made garlic knots tossed in a mixture of evoo, garlic, piment d’ville, and thyme. Served with your choice of organic red sauce or house made ranch dressing.
Margherita$26.00
organic sauce, fresh mozz, evoo, basil
More about State of Mind Slice House

