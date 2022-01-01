Palo Alto pizza restaurants you'll love
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
448 S California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|SCHIACCIATA
|$21.00
Prosciutto San Daniele 24mo, burrata, olive oil
|TERUN
|$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, cured spicy sausage
|FAVA BEAN & BROCCOLI RABE
|$18.00
peperoncino calabrese, garlic, Grana Padana, olive oil, crostini
PIZZA • PASTA
Pizzeria Delfina
651 Emerson St, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
|Insalata Tricolore
|$13.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
|Kid's Pasta
|$7.00
Penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
PIZZA
State of Mind Slice House
3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Pub Greens
|$7.00
greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, watermelon radish
|Garlic Knots
|$5.50
An order of 4 of our house made garlic knots tossed in a mixture of evoo, garlic, piment d’ville, and thyme. Served with your choice of organic red sauce or house made ranch dressing.
|Margherita
|$26.00
organic sauce, fresh mozz, evoo, basil