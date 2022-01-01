Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Almond cake in
Palo Alto
/
Palo Alto
/
Almond Cake
Palo Alto restaurants that serve almond cake
Wildseed - Palo Alto
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
ALMOND CAKE
$12.00
Whipped coconut cream, macerated berries, cocoa nibs, toasted almonds
More about Wildseed - Palo Alto
Bistro Elan
2363 BIRCH ST. #A, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
Ground Almond Cake
$10.00
strawberries & whipped crème fraîche
More about Bistro Elan
