Arugula salad in
Palo Alto
/
Palo Alto
/
Arugula Salad
Palo Alto restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA
State of Mind Slice House
3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
Avg 4.6
(74 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$7.75
arugula, feta, cherry tomato, almond
More about State of Mind Slice House
Bistro Elan
2363 BIRCH ST. #A, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
Kadota Figs & Arugula Salad
$14.00
manchego cheese & golden balsamic
vinaigrette
More about Bistro Elan
