Arugula salad in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve arugula salad

PIZZA

State of Mind Slice House

3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$7.75
arugula, feta, cherry tomato, almond
More about State of Mind Slice House
Bistro Elan

2363 BIRCH ST. #A, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kadota Figs & Arugula Salad$14.00
manchego cheese & golden balsamic
vinaigrette
More about Bistro Elan

