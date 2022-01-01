Bread pudding in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
448 S California Ave, Palo Alto
|BREAD PUDDING
|$10.00
Pan brioche, dark chocolate, creme anglaise, cacao
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Local Union 271
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Brioche Bread Pudding Balsamic Fall Pear
|$12.95
balsamic fall pear | whipped cream