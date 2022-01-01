Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Palo Alto
/
Palo Alto
/
Cannolis
Palo Alto restaurants that serve cannolis
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
448 S California Ave, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
CANNOLI NUTELLA & RICOTTA
$12.00
Filled with Nutella-Ricotta, hazelnut
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
iTalico
341 California Ave, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
CANNOLI
$12.00
Sicilian cannoli, imported sheep ricotta, pistacchio
More about iTalico
