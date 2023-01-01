Palo Alto restaurants you'll love
Must-try Palo Alto restaurants
ROOH - Palo Alto
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Potato Tikki Chaat
|$16.00
KALE TEMPURA, TAMARIND CHUTNEY, CUMIN YOGHURT, MINT
|Green Pea Kulcha
|$20.00
Goat Cheese, Winter Truffle
|CHILI CHEESE KULCHA
|$18.00
–Tomato and Red pepper Makhni, Fenugreek, Butter Powder
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Hamburger
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Son & Garden - Palo Alto
535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|My Son! Burger
|$32.00
Grilled Wagyu beef patty, bear belly bacon, caramelized onion bacon jam, aioli, fried egg, arugula, jack
|Sunshine Scramble
|$21.00
Applewood smoked bacon, onion, mushroom, and cheddar
|House Made Bear Belly Bacon
|$22.00
Served with House made Pastry and Home Fries
Terun Pizzeria, Italian restaurant & bar
448 S California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|SAN DANIELE
|$24.00
Prosciutto San Daniele 24mo, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, shaved grana padano, truffle oil
|MARGHERITA
|$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, olive oil
|TRICOLORE
|$23.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, burrata mozzarella, cherry tomato, arugula
Roost and Roast
855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Thai Pop
|$14.95
Popcorn chicken tossed with fried Thai Basil. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
|Drum and Thigh (8)
|$22.00
Chicken a la carte 8 piece drum/thigh
|BBQ Chicken
|$14.95
Thai-style marinated BBQ boneless chicken. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
651 Emerson St, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Raab
|$17.75
Broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella, olives, hot peppers
|Insalata Tricolore
|$14.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano (Veg | GF)
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$17.00
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
|The Club
|$16.00
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
|Veggie Skillet
|$16.50
Mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, tomato, avocado, onions and cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream and chives. Served over fresh hashbrowns.
Naschmarkt Palo Alto - 2323 Birch St
2323 Birch St, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Watermelon Gazpacho
|$15.00
Watermelon Gazpacho; watermelon pearls, cilantro, black sesame
|Jager Schnitzel
|$38.00
pork schnitzel braised in a mushroom cream sauce with spatzle, broccolini and garlic confit
|Kasekuchen
|$15.00
Kasekuchen; sweetened goat cheese cake, chocolate pretzel crust, chocolate sauce
Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto
75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
|SteakBurger (1/3#)
|$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
|Big Kirk (1/2#)
|$11.99
1/2 # burger served on our steakroll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Butter Croissant
|$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
|Mango Mousse
|$0.00
Two layers of mango infused champagne white chiffon cake, two layers of mango mousse, topped with fresh mango slices and apricot glaze.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.25
Cookie dough with chocolate chips.
Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
341 California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|POLLO MILANESE
|$28.00
Mary’s free rage chicken breaded and fried,
french fries, arugula salad, lemon
|PACCHERI
|$26.00
Rustichella pasta, braised rib eye, carrots, celery, onion, tomato
|BOMBOLONI
|$12.00
Homemade italian doughnuts, sugar, lemon
cream custard, chocolate-hazelnut cream custard
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$18.95
tri- colored carrots | broccoli | seasonal veggies | cauliflower | brown rice *Vegan & Gluten Free
|Back Of House Bowl
|$18.95
avocado | chipotle black beans | brown rice | tomatillo salsa | red & sweet potatoes
romaine | roasted poblano | pickled red onion | cotija |cilantro | radish | tomato
|Special Beef & Pork Meatballs (3)
|$15.95
NY Pork Sausage & Mindful Meats Beef | Gilroy's Bianco di Napoli tomato red sauce | parmesan | ricotta cheese | pesto | Kelly rustic bread
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Sushi House
855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Rainbow Roll*
|$20.00
Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi and Avocado over California Roll
(8 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
|Combination Bento Box
|$23.00
Your choice of two hot items.
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
|Fresh Salmon*
|$6.90
Salmon (2 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
PIZZA
State of Mind Slice House
3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$29.00
mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni
|Margherita
|$28.00
organic sauce, fresh mozz, evoo, basil
|Pub Greens
|$7.25
greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, watermelon radish
SALADS • CHICKEN
Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto
261 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Large Israeli Salad
|$12.36
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette
(gf, v)
|Green Herb Falafel
|$6.18
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
|Chicken Skewer
|$24.72
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Boichik Bagels - Palo Alto
855 El Camino Real #115, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Poppy
|$3.00
Bagel
|Cinnamon Raisin
|$3.00
Bagel
|Pumperthingle
|$3.00
Bagel
SANDWICHES
La Bodeguita del Medio
463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Pork Masitas
|$24.60
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
|Arroz con Pollo
|$23.60
tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce
|Maduros
|$8.00
sauteed ripe, sweet, plantains
TAPAS
Vino Locale - 431 Kipling St.
431 Kipling St., Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Tzatziki Platter
|$14.00
Homemade Tzatziki (Yogurt, Dill, cucumber, garlic), served with Kalamata olives, cucumber & tomato slices and Persian focaccia bread.
|La Vita e Bella
|$29.00
|Caprese Salad
|$15.00
ZombieRunner Coffee - Palo Alto
344 California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$6.50
12 oz drink. Latte with dark chocolate.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.75
12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.
|Latte
|$5.75
12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
Ettan
518 Bryant St., Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Chocolate Oblong
|$12.00
caramelized pineapple sorbet, hazelnut paste, cocoa soil
|Pea Kulcha
|$12.00
Pea and Ricotta Stuffed Kulcha with Kale Chutney (v,g)
|Peanut Variations
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SliderBar
324 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Super Crispy Fries
|$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!
|FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST
|$59.99
8 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
|Couples TREAT
|$29.99
4 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Warm Beignets
|$8.95
rustic donuts, smothered in powdered sugar and served with warm caramel and chocolate sauces
|Warm Cornbread
|$6.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
Kara's Cupcakes - Palo Alto
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Dozen Mini - Choose your flavors
|$33.00
Must be ordered by 2pm day prior or call the store. Choose your flavors.... For Gluten Free and/or Vegan please order those separately as not included.
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Tacolicious - Palo Alto
632 Emerson St., Palo Alto
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Curry Pizza House - Palo Alto
320 University Ave, Palo Alto
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Old Pro - 541 Ramona st
541 Ramona st, Palo Alto
