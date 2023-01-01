Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Palo Alto restaurants you'll love

Palo Alto restaurants
  • Palo Alto

Must-try Palo Alto restaurants

ROOH image

 

ROOH - Palo Alto

473 University Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Tikki Chaat$16.00
KALE TEMPURA, TAMARIND CHUTNEY, CUMIN YOGHURT, MINT
Green Pea Kulcha$20.00
Goat Cheese, Winter Truffle
CHILI CHEESE KULCHA$18.00
–Tomato and Red pepper Makhni, Fenugreek, Butter Powder
More about ROOH - Palo Alto
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Hamburger$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Consumer pic

 

Son & Garden - Palo Alto

535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
My Son! Burger$32.00
Grilled Wagyu beef patty, bear belly bacon, caramelized onion bacon jam, aioli, fried egg, arugula, jack
Sunshine Scramble$21.00
Applewood smoked bacon, onion, mushroom, and cheddar
House Made Bear Belly Bacon$22.00
Served with House made Pastry and Home Fries
More about Son & Garden - Palo Alto
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto image

 

Terun Pizzeria, Italian restaurant & bar

448 S California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SAN DANIELE$24.00
Prosciutto San Daniele 24mo, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, shaved grana padano, truffle oil
MARGHERITA$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, olive oil
TRICOLORE$23.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, burrata mozzarella, cherry tomato, arugula
More about Terun Pizzeria, Italian restaurant & bar
Roost & Roast image

 

Roost and Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Pop$14.95
Popcorn chicken tossed with fried Thai Basil. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Drum and Thigh (8)$22.00
Chicken a la carte 8 piece drum/thigh
BBQ Chicken$14.95
Thai-style marinated BBQ boneless chicken. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
More about Roost and Roast
Pizzeria Delfina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Raab$17.75
Broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella, olives, hot peppers
Insalata Tricolore$14.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano (Veg | GF)
More about Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cakes Benedict$17.00
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
The Club$16.00
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Veggie Skillet$16.50
Mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, tomato, avocado, onions and cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream and chives. Served over fresh hashbrowns.
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Consumer pic

 

Naschmarkt Palo Alto - 2323 Birch St

2323 Birch St, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Watermelon Gazpacho$15.00
Watermelon Gazpacho; watermelon pearls, cilantro, black sesame
Jager Schnitzel$38.00
pork schnitzel braised in a mushroom cream sauce with spatzle, broccolini and garlic confit
Kasekuchen$15.00
Kasekuchen; sweetened goat cheese cake, chocolate pretzel crust, chocolate sauce
More about Naschmarkt Palo Alto - 2323 Birch St
Kirk's SteakBurgers image

 

Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smokehouse$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
SteakBurger (1/3#)$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
Big Kirk (1/2#)$11.99
1/2 # burger served on our steakroll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto
La Baguette image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Croissant$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
Mango Mousse$0.00
Two layers of mango infused champagne white chiffon cake, two layers of mango mousse, topped with fresh mango slices and apricot glaze.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
Cookie dough with chocolate chips.
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
iTalico image

 

Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar

341 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
POLLO MILANESE$28.00
Mary’s free rage chicken breaded and fried,
french fries, arugula salad, lemon
PACCHERI$26.00
Rustichella pasta, braised rib eye, carrots, celery, onion, tomato
BOMBOLONI$12.00
Homemade italian doughnuts, sugar, lemon
cream custard, chocolate-hazelnut cream custard
More about Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Bowl$18.95
tri- colored carrots | broccoli | seasonal veggies | cauliflower | brown rice *Vegan & Gluten Free
Back Of House Bowl$18.95
avocado | chipotle black beans | brown rice | tomatillo salsa | red & sweet potatoes
romaine | roasted poblano | pickled red onion | cotija |cilantro | radish | tomato
Special Beef & Pork Meatballs (3)$15.95
NY Pork Sausage & Mindful Meats Beef | Gilroy's Bianco di Napoli tomato red sauce | parmesan | ricotta cheese | pesto | Kelly rustic bread
More about Local Union 271
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Sushi House

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow Roll*$20.00
Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi and Avocado over California Roll
(8 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
Combination Bento Box$23.00
Your choice of two hot items.
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
Fresh Salmon*$6.90
Salmon (2 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
More about Sushi House
State of Mind Slice House image

PIZZA

State of Mind Slice House

3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$29.00
mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni
Margherita$28.00
organic sauce, fresh mozz, evoo, basil
Pub Greens$7.25
greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, watermelon radish
More about State of Mind Slice House
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto

261 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Israeli Salad$12.36
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette
(gf, v)
Green Herb Falafel$6.18
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Chicken Skewer$24.72
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
More about Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto
Banner pic

 

Boichik Bagels - Palo Alto

855 El Camino Real #115, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poppy$3.00
Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin$3.00
Bagel
Pumperthingle$3.00
Bagel
More about Boichik Bagels - Palo Alto
La Bodeguita del Medio image

SANDWICHES

La Bodeguita del Medio

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork Masitas$24.60
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
Arroz con Pollo$23.60
tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce
Maduros$8.00
sauteed ripe, sweet, plantains
More about La Bodeguita del Medio
Vino Locale image

TAPAS

Vino Locale - 431 Kipling St.

431 Kipling St., Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tzatziki Platter$14.00
Homemade Tzatziki (Yogurt, Dill, cucumber, garlic), served with Kalamata olives, cucumber & tomato slices and Persian focaccia bread.
La Vita e Bella$29.00
Caprese Salad$15.00
More about Vino Locale - 431 Kipling St.
ZombieRunner Coffee image

 

ZombieRunner Coffee - Palo Alto

344 California Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha$6.50
12 oz drink. Latte with dark chocolate.
Drip Coffee$3.75
12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.
Latte$5.75
12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
More about ZombieRunner Coffee - Palo Alto
Ettan image

 

Ettan

518 Bryant St., Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Oblong$12.00
caramelized pineapple sorbet, hazelnut paste, cocoa soil
Pea Kulcha$12.00
Pea and Ricotta Stuffed Kulcha with Kale Chutney (v,g)
Peanut Variations$15.00
More about Ettan
SliderBar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SliderBar

324 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Super Crispy Fries$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!
FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST$59.99
8 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
Couples TREAT$29.99
4 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
More about SliderBar
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Warm Beignets$8.95
rustic donuts, smothered in powdered sugar and served with warm caramel and chocolate sauces
Warm Cornbread$6.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Kara's Cupcakes image

 

Kara's Cupcakes - Palo Alto

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Mini - Choose your flavors$33.00
Must be ordered by 2pm day prior or call the store. Choose your flavors.... For Gluten Free and/or Vegan please order those separately as not included.
More about Kara's Cupcakes - Palo Alto
Main pic

 

Graduate - Palo Alto

488 University Avenue, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Graduate - Palo Alto
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar - Palo Alto

440 Portage Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Earthbar - Palo Alto
Calave image

SMOKED SALMON

Calave - Palo Alto

299 S California Ave #115, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Calave - Palo Alto
Tacolicious image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Tacolicious - Palo Alto

632 Emerson St., Palo Alto

Avg 3.5 (926 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tacolicious - Palo Alto
Curry Pizza House image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House - Palo Alto

320 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.5 (2567 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Curry Pizza House - Palo Alto
The Old Pro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Old Pro - 541 Ramona st

541 Ramona st, Palo Alto

Avg 3.8 (919 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about The Old Pro - 541 Ramona st
Consumer pic

 

Vina Enoteca

700 Welch Rd,Ste 110, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vina Enoteca

