Cheese fries in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve cheese fries

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$5.29
Topped with a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapeños & green onions.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Burger with Fries$9.00
Angus beef Cheese burger with fresh cut Fries
Grilled Cheese with Fries$9.00
Choice of bread, American cheese.
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Kirk's SteakBurgers

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
chili con carne, melty cheese, green onion
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers

