Cheese fries in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve cheese fries
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Cheese Fries
|$5.29
Topped with a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapeños & green onions.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Cheese Burger with Fries
|$9.00
Angus beef Cheese burger with fresh cut Fries
|Grilled Cheese with Fries
|$9.00
Choice of bread, American cheese.