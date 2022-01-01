Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kelly Bakery Rustic Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.95
* Vegetarian
Side Chipotle Aioli
More about Local Union 271
Item pic

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.95
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar

