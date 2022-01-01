Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cherry pies in
Palo Alto
/
Palo Alto
/
Cherry Pies
Palo Alto restaurants that serve cherry pies
PIZZA • PASTA
Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
651 Emerson St, Palo Alto
Avg 4.7
(7795 reviews)
Cherry Pie
$24.00
marinated cherry tomatoes, basil, ricotta salata
More about Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
Avg 3.6
(1821 reviews)
Dbl Cherry Pie
$12.95
More about Local Union 271
