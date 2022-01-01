Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cherry pies in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve cherry pies

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cherry Pie$24.00
marinated cherry tomatoes, basil, ricotta salata
More about Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dbl Cherry Pie$12.95
More about Local Union 271

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Ravioli

Crab Cakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Chopped Salad

Sliders

Bread Pudding

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston