Chicken salad in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
A blend of shredded cabbage and lettuce, chicken breast, wontons, sliced mandarins, pickled ginger and sesame seeds with sesame vinaigrette dressing.