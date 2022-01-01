Chicken salad in Palo Alto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
A blend of shredded cabbage and lettuce, chicken breast, wontons, sliced mandarins, pickled ginger and sesame seeds with sesame vinaigrette dressing.
More about La Baguette
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Sushi House

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad (Large)$12.00
*Contains Peanuts
Chicken Salad (Small)$9.00
*Contains Peanuts
More about Sushi House

