Chicken teriyaki in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Crispy Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Local Union 271
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$10.95
veggies, browen rice, and gluten free soy
More about Sushi House
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Sushi House
855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto
|#4 Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
|Chicken Teriyaki Roll
|$7.50
(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)
|Chicken Teriyaki- A La Carte
|$12.00
Chicken Only