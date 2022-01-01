Chicken tikka in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve chicken tikka
ROOH
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Chicken Malai Tikka
|$18.00
Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Pistachio Dukkah
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SliderBar
324 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Chicken Tikka Slider(Chicken)
|$6.99
"Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro coleslaw and onions
on an artisan white bun."
|Ten Chicken Tikka
|$69.95
Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro aioli and onions
on a ciabatta bun.