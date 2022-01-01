Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Chicken Malai Tikka image

 

ROOH

473 University Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Malai Tikka$18.00
Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Pistachio Dukkah
More about ROOH
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SliderBar

324 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Slider(Chicken)$6.99
"Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro coleslaw and onions
on an artisan white bun."
Ten Chicken Tikka$69.95
Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro aioli and onions
on a ciabatta bun.
More about SliderBar

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Cheeseburgers

Tiramisu

Croissants

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Prosciutto

Cobb Salad

Kebabs

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston