Chilaquiles in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$14.95
Pitman Farms’ free range chicken & white corn tortilla chilaquiles smashed avocado, cage-free glaum ranch egg, red chile sauce, green tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, cumin-lime crema, cotija
make it boozy - add Bottomless Mimosas $27.95