Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chilaquiles$14.95
Pitman Farms’ free range chicken & white corn tortilla chilaquiles smashed avocado, cage-free glaum ranch egg, red chile sauce, green tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, cumin-lime crema, cotija
make it boozy - add Bottomless Mimosas $27.95
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

French Fries

Gnocchi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tikka

Crispy Chicken

Waffles

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston