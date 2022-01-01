Chocolate mousse in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Chocolate Mousse
A layer of chocolate mousse, a layer of white chocolate mousse on a layer of chocolate chiffon cake, garnished with a whipped cream floret.
|Raspberry & Chocolate Mousse
A layer of chocolate chiffon cake, a layer of chocolate mousse, a layer of white chiffon cake and a layer of raspberry mousse, topped with raspberry jam and decorated fresh raspberries.