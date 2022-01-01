Chocolate mousse in Palo Alto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse
A layer of chocolate mousse, a layer of white chocolate mousse on a layer of chocolate chiffon cake, garnished with a whipped cream floret.
Raspberry & Chocolate Mousse
A layer of chocolate chiffon cake, a layer of chocolate mousse, a layer of white chiffon cake and a layer of raspberry mousse, topped with raspberry jam and decorated fresh raspberries.
More about La Baguette
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Oren's Hummus

261 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$8.24
Bittersweet chocolate with handmade whipped cream and chopped walnuts (gf )
More about Oren's Hummus

