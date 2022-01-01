Crispy chicken in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Crispy Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Crispy Chicken BLT Caesar
|$14.95
little gems, kale, crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, grilled sweet corn, scratch sourdough croutons, spicy calabrian caesar dressing, smothered in Parmigiano Reggiano
|Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.95
|Crispy Hot Chicken Sliders
|$13.95
mini crispy hot chicken sliders, Nola cajun hot sauce, kale and cabbage slaw, cold crisp pickles