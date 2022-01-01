Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken BLT Caesar$14.95
little gems, kale, crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, grilled sweet corn, scratch sourdough croutons, spicy calabrian caesar dressing, smothered in Parmigiano Reggiano
Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Sliders$13.95
mini crispy hot chicken sliders, Nola cajun hot sauce, kale and cabbage slaw, cold crisp pickles
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Chocolate Cake

Quiche

Cheese Fries

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Chilaquiles

Tiramisu

Spaghetti

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston