Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve croissants

59a69c75-c5c7-4dd0-9194-cecf68543a4c image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$9.50
Egg, ham, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted tomatoes on a croissant.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.50
A freshly baked croissant with ham rolled inside and topped with Swiss cheese.
Butter Croissant$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
More about La Baguette
ZombieRunner Coffee image

 

ZombieRunner Coffee

344 California Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$6.75
Almond croissant topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Plain Croissant$4.00
Traditional butter croissant.
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Traditional butter croissant with a dark chocolate filling.
More about ZombieRunner Coffee
Item pic

 

Manresa Bread

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
Soyrizo Croissant (V)$6.50
Soyrizo, roasted potatoes, fontina, pickled jalapenos, mexican oregano, AP flour, poolish, salt, sugar, HG flour, yeast, puratos, water, baryley syrup and butter
Croissant$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
More about Manresa Bread

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Chocolate Brownies

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

Crab Cakes

Greek Salad

Cappuccino

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston