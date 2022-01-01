Croissants in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve croissants
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$9.50
Egg, ham, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted tomatoes on a croissant.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.50
A freshly baked croissant with ham rolled inside and topped with Swiss cheese.
|Butter Croissant
|$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
ZombieRunner Coffee
344 California Ave, Palo Alto
|Almond Croissant
|$6.75
Almond croissant topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
Traditional butter croissant.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
Traditional butter croissant with a dark chocolate filling.
Manresa Bread
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
|Soyrizo Croissant (V)
|$6.50
Soyrizo, roasted potatoes, fontina, pickled jalapenos, mexican oregano, AP flour, poolish, salt, sugar, HG flour, yeast, puratos, water, baryley syrup and butter
|Croissant
|$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos