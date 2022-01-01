Curry in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve curry

Roti And Curry (3) image

 

Roost & Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti And Curry (3)$8.00
Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.
More about Roost & Roast
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Lemongrass Curry$17.95
local vegetables | tri-colored carrots | broccoli | brown rice
*Vegan & Gluten Free
CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
BOWL Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup$12.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
More about Local Union 271
Vellore Chicken Curry image

 

Ettan

518 Bryant St., Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vellore Chicken Curry$29.00
Coconut curry , roasted chilies served with basmati rice.
More about Ettan

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Sliders

Crab Cakes

Rigatoni

Risotto

Naan

Chicken Tenders

Roti

Salmon

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston