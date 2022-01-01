Curry in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve curry
More about Roost & Roast
Roost & Roast
855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto
|Roti And Curry (3)
|$8.00
Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.
More about Local Union 271
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Vegan Lemongrass Curry
|$17.95
local vegetables | tri-colored carrots | broccoli | brown rice
*Vegan & Gluten Free
|CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup
|$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
|BOWL Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup
|$12.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian