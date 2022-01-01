Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Disco Egg Sandwich$6.95
fried Glaum Ranch egg, house made pork breakfast sausage, American cheese, sriracha aioli, english muffin
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

 

Manresa Bread

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$15.00
Sausage, slow cooked egg, cheddar cheese , onion jam and pickled jalapeños on a biscuit with a side of fingerling smashed potatoes
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$12.00
4 slices bacon, slow cooked egg, sharp cheddar cheese, onion jam on a soft bun.
Comes with smashed fried fingerling potatoes.
ALLERGEN: EGGS, DAIRY
More about Manresa Bread

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Tikka

Roti

Chocolate Croissants

Macarons

Chocolate Cake

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston