Egg sandwiches in Palo Alto
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Disco Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
fried Glaum Ranch egg, house made pork breakfast sausage, American cheese, sriracha aioli, english muffin
More about Manresa Bread
Manresa Bread
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$15.00
Sausage, slow cooked egg, cheddar cheese , onion jam and pickled jalapeños on a biscuit with a side of fingerling smashed potatoes
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
4 slices bacon, slow cooked egg, sharp cheddar cheese, onion jam on a soft bun.
Comes with smashed fried fingerling potatoes.
ALLERGEN: EGGS, DAIRY