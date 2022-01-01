Fried rice in Palo Alto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Palo Alto restaurants that serve fried rice
Roost and Roast
855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
Pineapple Fried Rice
$14.95
Wok-tossed fried rice with pineapple, chicken, egg, scallions and onions.
More about Roost and Roast
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
Crawfish & Andouille Fried Rice
$8.00
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
