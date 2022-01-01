Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve fried rice

Pineapple Fried Rice image

 

Roost and Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Wok-tossed fried rice with pineapple, chicken, egg, scallions and onions.
More about Roost and Roast
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crawfish & Andouille Fried Rice$8.00
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Garlic Bread

Chocolate Brownies

Calamari

Arugula Salad

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston