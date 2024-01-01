Fruit tarts in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve fruit tarts
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Fresh Fruit Tart
Mixed tropical fresh fruit and berries over vanilla custard on a cookie dough shell.
|Fresh Fruit Tart 4"
|$8.95
Fresh mango, strawberry, kiwi, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries with custard in a freshly baked tart shell.
Manresa Bread - Palo Alto - Palo Alto
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Passion Fruit Tart
|$12.00
Ingredients: Butter, Eggs, Sugar, AP Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream, Sour Cream, Passion Fruit Puree, Gelatin, Passion Chocolate, Powdered Sugar, Cream of Tartar
Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten