Fruit tarts in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Tart$0.00
Mixed tropical fresh fruit and berries over vanilla custard on a cookie dough shell.
Fresh Fruit Tart 4"$8.95
Fresh mango, strawberry, kiwi, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries with custard in a freshly baked tart shell.
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
Item pic

 

Manresa Bread - Palo Alto - Palo Alto

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Passion Fruit Tart$12.00
Ingredients: Butter, Eggs, Sugar, AP Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream, Sour Cream, Passion Fruit Puree, Gelatin, Passion Chocolate, Powdered Sugar, Cream of Tartar
Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten
More about Manresa Bread - Palo Alto - Palo Alto

