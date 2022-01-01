Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Palo Alto
/
Palo Alto
/
Green Beans
Palo Alto restaurants that serve green beans
Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
341 California Ave, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
BABY GREEN BEANS
$8.00
More about Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
Side Green Beans
$5.95
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto
Cheesecake
Crispy Chicken
Cherry Pies
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Garlic Parmesan
Chocolate Mousse
Gnocchi
More near Palo Alto to explore
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Fremont
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(996 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston