Grilled chicken in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Roost & Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$14.95
More about Roost & Roast
Item pic

 

Kirk's SteakBurgers

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$9.99
seasoned & char grilled to order
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers
iTalico image

 

iTalico

341 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN GRILLED SIDE$8.00
More about iTalico
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Fresh Pesto$17.95
Focaccia, swiss, tomato, butter lettuce aioli
More about Local Union 271
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SliderBar

324 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato on a ciabatta bun.
More about SliderBar

