Grilled chicken salad in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Son & Garden - Palo Alto
Son & Garden - Palo Alto
535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$24.00
Iceberg, spinach, black olive, tomato, chickpea, cucumber,
red onion pickle with creamy cilantro dressing, parmesan
More about Roost and Roast
Roost and Roast
855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken & Salad
|$15.95
Grilled boneless chicken thighs marinated in lemongrass and coconut milk served over spring mix blend with a side of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, and topped with crispy shallots, and a choice of dressing on the side.