Grilled chicken salad in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Son & Garden - Palo Alto

535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$24.00
Iceberg, spinach, black olive, tomato, chickpea, cucumber,
red onion pickle with creamy cilantro dressing, parmesan
More about Son & Garden - Palo Alto
Roost and Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken & Salad$15.95
Grilled boneless chicken thighs marinated in lemongrass and coconut milk served over spring mix blend with a side of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, and topped with crispy shallots, and a choice of dressing on the side.
More about Roost and Roast

