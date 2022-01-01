Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve kebabs

ROOH image

 

ROOH

473 University Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Shikampuri Kebab$20.00
Peanut, Mint & Cilantro Chutney
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Oren's Hummus

261 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$17.46
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
Beef Kebab a la carte$14.94
Small Portion Beef Kebab & Side$11.28
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
