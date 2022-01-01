Kebabs in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve kebabs
More about ROOH
ROOH
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Duck Shikampuri Kebab
|$20.00
Peanut, Mint & Cilantro Chutney
More about Oren's Hummus
SALADS • CHICKEN
Oren's Hummus
261 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab
|$17.46
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
|Beef Kebab a la carte
|$14.94
|Small Portion Beef Kebab & Side
|$11.28
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice