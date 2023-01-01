Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar

341 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OCTOPUS$24.00
Grilled octopus, spicy avocado, micro arugula, lemon dressing
More about Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
ROOH image

 

ROOH - Palo Alto

473 University Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TANDOORI OCTOPUS$24.00
More about ROOH - Palo Alto

