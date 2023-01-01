Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Palo Alto
/
Palo Alto
/
Octopus
Palo Alto restaurants that serve octopus
Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
341 California Ave, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
OCTOPUS
$24.00
Grilled octopus, spicy avocado, micro arugula, lemon dressing
More about Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar
ROOH - Palo Alto
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
TANDOORI OCTOPUS
$24.00
More about ROOH - Palo Alto
