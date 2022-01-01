Pancakes in Palo Alto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancake Combo image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.95
More about Local Union 271

