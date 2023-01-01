Pastries in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve pastries
More about Son & Garden - Palo Alto
Son & Garden - Palo Alto
535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto
|Housemade Pastry
|$8.00
Serve with lavender butter and apricot jam
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Mini Breakfast Pastries - large
|$130.00
An assortment of Butter Croissants, Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Pecan Swirls & Fruit Danish
|Mini Breakfast Pastries - small
|$80.00
An assortment of Butter Croissants, Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Pecan Swirls & Fruit Danish