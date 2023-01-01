Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Son & Garden - Palo Alto

535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Housemade Pastry$8.00
Serve with lavender butter and apricot jam
More about Son & Garden - Palo Alto
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Breakfast Pastries - large$130.00
An assortment of Butter Croissants, Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Pecan Swirls & Fruit Danish
Mini Breakfast Pastries - small$80.00
An assortment of Butter Croissants, Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Pecan Swirls & Fruit Danish
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center

