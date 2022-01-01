Pies in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve pies
More about Pizzeria Delfina
PIZZA • PASTA
Pizzeria Delfina
651 Emerson St, Palo Alto
|Prosciutto Pie
|$18.50
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
|Frozen Gemini Pie
|$23.00
Buy now and cook later!
new potatoes, walnuts, wild nettle-green garlic pesto, pecorino, mozzarella
|Clam Pie
|$23.00
Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
More about Local Union 271
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Raspberry in Chocolate Pie
|$10.95
|Apricot Pie
|$10.95
More about Manresa Bread
Manresa Bread
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$39.00