Pies in Palo Alto

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Pie$18.50
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
Frozen Gemini Pie$23.00
Buy now and cook later!
new potatoes, walnuts, wild nettle-green garlic pesto, pecorino, mozzarella
Clam Pie$23.00
Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry in Chocolate Pie$10.95
Apricot Pie$10.95
Banner pic

 

Manresa Bread

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$39.00
