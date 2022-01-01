Pudding in Palo Alto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Terun Pizza - Palo Alto

448 S California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Pan brioche, dark chocolate, creme anglaise, cacao
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/ Bread Pudding French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast Combo$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brioche Bread Pudding Balsamic Fall Pear$12.95
balsamic fall pear | whipped cream
More about Local Union 271
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm Bread Pudding$10.95
Warm Bread Pudding$10.95
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

 

Manresa Bread

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl (VG)$12.00
Chia pudding with seasonal fruits, housemade jam and mb granola.
More about Manresa Bread

