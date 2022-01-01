Quiche in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve quiche
More about La Baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Vegetarian Quiche
|$7.25
A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
|Quiche & Salad
|$13.95
Any quiche and any half salad.
|Quiche & Soup
|$13.95
Any quiche and cup of soup.
More about Manresa Bread
Manresa Bread
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Hot Quiche Lorraine Slice
|$8.00
|Whole Quiche Lorraine
|$48.00
|Hot Veggie Quiche Slice
|$8.00