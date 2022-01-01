Quiche in Palo Alto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Quiche$7.25
A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
Quiche & Salad$13.95
Any quiche and any half salad.
Quiche & Soup$13.95
Any quiche and cup of soup.
Manresa Bread

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Quiche Lorraine Slice$8.00
Whole Quiche Lorraine$48.00
Hot Veggie Quiche Slice$8.00
