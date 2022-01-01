Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve rice bowls

SALADS • CHICKEN

Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto

261 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$17.46
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$16.43
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
Rice Bowl w/ Falafel$14.37
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with your choice of falafel and tahini (gf, v)
Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.95
soy-chili fried rice, crawfish, andouille sausage, crispy fried shallots
