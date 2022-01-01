Rice bowls in Palo Alto
SALADS • CHICKEN
Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto
261 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab
|$17.46
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
|Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer
|$16.43
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
|Rice Bowl w/ Falafel
|$14.37
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with your choice of falafel and tahini (gf, v)