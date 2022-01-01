Roti in
Palo Alto restaurants that serve roti
Roost & Roast
855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto
No reviews yet
Roti And Curry (3)
$8.00
Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.
More about Roost & Roast
Killiney Kopitiam
552 Waverley St, Palo Alto
Avg 4.6
(514 reviews)
Roti Prata
$6.00
Crispy griddled flatbread served with yellow curry (medium spiciness)
More about Killiney Kopitiam
