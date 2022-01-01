Salmon in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve salmon
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|BYO Omelette
|$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
|Buttermilk Pancake (2)
|$8.50
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
|Hash Brown Skillet
|$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Sushi House
855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto
|Edamame
|$5.50
Boiled Soy Beans
|Combination Bento Box
|$21.00
Your choice of two hot items.
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.20
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado
(8 pieces per order)
TAPAS
Vino Locale
431 Kipling St., Palo Alto
|Baked Sour Cherry Brie
|$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
|Chicken Sausage & Kraut
|$15.00
4 skewers of chicken sausage served with organic sauerkraut
|Roasted Salmon Entree
|$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce