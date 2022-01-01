Salmon in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve salmon

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto image

 

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
Buttermilk Pancake (2)$8.50
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Hash Brown Skillet$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Sushi House

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.50
Boiled Soy Beans
Combination Bento Box$21.00
Your choice of two hot items.
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.20
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado
(8 pieces per order)
More about Sushi House
Vino Locale image

TAPAS

Vino Locale

431 Kipling St., Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Sour Cherry Brie$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
Chicken Sausage & Kraut$15.00
4 skewers of chicken sausage served with organic sauerkraut
Roasted Salmon Entree$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce
More about Vino Locale

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Rigatoni

Tacos

Roti

Risotto

Curry

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston