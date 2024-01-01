Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$8.75
Two layers of champagne infused white chiffon cake, two layers of fresh strawberries and whipped cream, decorated with whipped cream icing and fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Shortcake$0.00
Two layers of champagne infused white chiffon cake, two layers of fresh strawberries and whipped cream, decorated with whipped cream icing and fresh strawberries.
More about La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
Banner pic

 

Manresa Bread - Palo Alto - Palo Alto

855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Croissant$7.00
Allergens: Gluten, Eggs, Dairy
Ingredients: AP Flour, Water, Yeast, High Gluten Flour, Puratos, Salt, Eggs, Sugar, Barley Syrup, Butter, milk, vanilla paste, baking soda, baking powder, strawberry puree, gelatin, strawberry inspiration chocolate, cream, sour cream, strawberries, pectin
More about Manresa Bread - Palo Alto - Palo Alto

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Chili Dogs

Pudding

Prawns

Calamari

Croissants

Quiche

Rice Bowls

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (76 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston