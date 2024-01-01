Strawberry shortcake in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.75
Two layers of champagne infused white chiffon cake, two layers of fresh strawberries and whipped cream, decorated with whipped cream icing and fresh strawberries.
Manresa Bread - Palo Alto - Palo Alto
855 El Camino Real #138, Palo Alto
|Strawberry Shortcake Croissant
|$7.00
Allergens: Gluten, Eggs, Dairy
Ingredients: AP Flour, Water, Yeast, High Gluten Flour, Puratos, Salt, Eggs, Sugar, Barley Syrup, Butter, milk, vanilla paste, baking soda, baking powder, strawberry puree, gelatin, strawberry inspiration chocolate, cream, sour cream, strawberries, pectin