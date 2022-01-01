Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve sundaes

Ettan image

 

Ettan

518 Bryant St., Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plum Cake Sundae$12.00
bourbon, cardamom, jaggery ice cream, pecans
More about Ettan
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Sundae$4.95
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Burritos

Egg Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheesecake

Steak Sandwiches

Green Beans

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston