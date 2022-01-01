Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$10.95
veggies, browen rice, and gluten free soy
More about Local Union 271
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Sushi House

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
Chicken Teriyaki Roll$7.50
(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)
Chicken Teriyaki- A La Carte$12.00
Chicken Only
More about Sushi House

