Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve tofu salad

Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Sushi House

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Salad$10.00
More about Sushi House
Item pic

 

Roost and Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Tofu & Salad$15.95
Fried tofu tossed in our house made lemongrass chili sauce served over spring mix blend with a side of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, and topped with crispy shallots, and a choice of dressing on the side.
More about Roost and Roast

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Cappuccino

Octopus

Pancakes

Veggie Burgers

Egg Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Crispy Chicken

Ceviche

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (60 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1024 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston