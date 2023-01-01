Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve veggie burgers

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie California Burger$15.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Veggie Wisconsin Burger$12.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
Veggie Kimchi Burger$14.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Son & Garden - Palo Alto

535 Bryant Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$25.00
Cauliflower, sundried tomato, portabella mushroom, quinoa, baby kale, alfalfa, balsamic glazed, cheddar
More about Son & Garden - Palo Alto

