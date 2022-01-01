Waffles in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Fried Chicken & Buttermilk Waffles (2)
|$18.95