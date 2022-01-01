Go
Toast

Palo

Inspired by Andalucía

TAPAS

3 Steeple St • $$

Avg 5 (563 reviews)

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas / Spicy Potatoes$8.00
roasted tri-color baby potatoes / spicy harissa sauce / roasted garlic alioli
Costillas de Maíz / Corn Ribs$9.00
corn ribs / paprika salt / roast lime alioli / queso blanco
Zanahorias / Carrots$9.00
roasted tri-color carrots / lentils with caramelized onions / sumac yogurt / pepitas / citrus vinaigrette
Gambas al Ajillo / Garlic Shrimp$13.00
shrimp / garlic / sherry / more garlic / grilled bread
Pinchos Morunos / Moorish Kebabs
choice of lamb or chicken (4) / parsley salad / harissa / chimichurri
Berenjenas / Eggplant$9.00
grilled eggplant / herbed yogurt / pine nuts / honey
Croquetas de Maiz / Corn Croquettes$8.00
creamy asparagus & leek fritters / pepper jelly
Torreznos / Crispy Bacon$11.00
twice-cooked bacon / apricot honey mustard / pickles
Tortilla Española / Spanish Omelette$7.00
potato, onion & egg omelette / caramelized onions / roasted garlic alioli
Pan con Tomate / Tomato Bread$7.00
fresh tomato puree / grilled bread / green olive oil / sea salt
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3 Steeple St

Providence RI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
