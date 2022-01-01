Mill's Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the century-old Pilgrim Mill’s Building in Providence, the Mill’s Tavern dining room has rustic brick walls, polished dark woods, vaulted casement ceilings and linen tablecloths that work together to impart a sophisticated yet cozy ambiance. A wood-burning oven—used in much of the cooking–glows cheerily from an open kitchen, where the bustle of busy chefs and food servers lends an energetic vibe. The sleekly designed and fully stocked bar serves up a wide array of cocktails and beers, and also offers the opportunity for casual dining. Additionally, Mills Tavern is known for its extensive and award-winning wine selection. This Providence destination restaurant has tables that can be reserved for small private functions or special celebrations. Whether enjoying a glass of wine and fresh oysters at the bar or a multi-course dinner in the elegantly appointed dining room, Mill’s Tavern serves up a delightful experience.

